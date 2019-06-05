Home Entertainment Hindi

Shooting in Bangkok for Sooryavanshi was extra special: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who is currently in Bangkok to shoot for Sooryavanshi, went on a trip down memory lane.

Published: 05th June 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

By Express News Service

It was here that Akshay learned the combat sport Muay Thai and worked as a chef and waiter before making it big in movies. In a statement, Akshay said shooting his own stunts in the city made him feel nostalgic. “I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit (Shetty) is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films. Doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special. Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food,” Akshay said in a statement.

The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and will have Katrina Kaif as the female lead. 

