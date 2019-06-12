'Ram Lakhan' stars Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff to reunite for Subhash Ghai's next movie 'Ramchand Kishanchand'

By Express News Service

Three decades after Ram Lakhan (1989), Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Subhash Ghai are reuniting for a crime comedy titled Ramchand Kishanchand. The film revolves around ‘two notorious 50-year-old cops,’ and is slated to go on floors later this year. A new director is expected to helm the project with Ghai producing.

The veteran filmmaker, whose last production venture was Hero (2015), is planning to roll out multiple new projects under his banner Mukta Arts Productions in 2020.

“Our team has been working hard for the last four years on interesting scripts with full focus on blockbusters in 2020. Ghai will only be producing films as a creative producer and not as a director. We are looking at younger directors to helm these projects,” a source said.

Ramchand Kishanchand will have shades of Ram Lakhan and Karma, both directed by Ghai.