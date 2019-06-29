Home Entertainment Hindi

Two veteran actors, two classic plays

Watch Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in two critical plays about the present times.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Scenes from Mera Woh Matlab Nahin Tha

Scenes from Mera Woh Matlab Nahin Tha

By Chhavi Bhatia
Express News Service

For Delhiites who love plays, this Sunday will be a theatrical delight. Actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta will perform award-winning acts at Alchemist – Spotlight Delhi Theatre Festival.The two plays that will be staged on Sunday have a variety of shades streaming through them. They reflect on relationships, heartbreak, separation, patriarchy and women’s emancipation. One of the plays, enacted by Kher is a solo act about his journey to becoming an actor.

In Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha, written and directed by Rakesh Bedi, Kher and Gupta are high school sweethearts and next-door neighbours who were separated at a young age. Let down by one another and circumstances, they meet 35 years later to discover the truth behind their separation. What they find out is totally astonishing and in contrast with what they had imagined about each other all their lives.

Mera Woh Matlab Nahin Tha is also a story of two individuals at cross roads of life, torn between hanging onto decades of hatred or forgiveness, of moving past assumptions and presumptions. Its about a woman hoping to break free from societal shackles and walk into the sunset with the love of her life. It also questions if society will allow two responsible individuals the freedom to live a life of their choice?

Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and written by Ashok Patole, is a journey of a man who should’ve been a failure; one who manipulated his destiny and forced it to become a success. “This is Anupam Kher’s story, where he performs his reality. It’s an unprecedented act in the history of theatre as the autobiography of an actor is been dramatised on stage, especially when he is still practising his craft. The play celebrates life and reaches out to all, with honesty and rare candour,” says, one of the organisers, Prabhu Tony, Chief Operating Officer, Alchemist Live.

Talking about the event, he says Delhi Theatre Festival was created to give theatre a platform and make it accessible to a huge audience.“Based on audience feedback and popular demand, we came up with Spotlight – where you get your fix of theatre on a more frequent basis. Beginning with two shows of Anupam Kher this weekend, followed by two of Shabana Azmi in July.”

On: June 30
At: Siri Fort Auditorium

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alchemist   Spotlight Delhi Theatre Festival Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha Anupam Kher Neena Gupta Rakesh Bedi Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp