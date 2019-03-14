Home Entertainment Hindi

Shooting complete for Priyanka Chopra’s 'The Sky Is Pink'

It’s a wrap for Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar-starrer, The Sky Is Pink.

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

It’s a wrap for Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar-starrer, The Sky Is Pink. The film, co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures, also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

The director, Shonali Bose, sharing the news on Instagram yesterday, wrote, “And it’s a picture wrap (all but songs) finally on my journey of shooting The Sky is Pink. It’s been almost nine months since we started shooting - with weddings and album releases for my actors in between. I miss everyone already. Thank god we still have a song to shoot. Now it’s a race for the Oct 11 release,” while also sharing pictures from the wrap party.

The Sky Is Pink is based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The doctors had given Aisha just one year to live unless she underwent a bone marrow transplant, and even then, the risk would not go away completely.

October writer, Juhi Chaturvedi, has penned the story for the film, which is slated for an October 11 release. It also marks Priyanka’s return to Hindi films after three years. The actor moved to New York for the TV series Quantico, and made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch. Her last Hindi film was 2016’s Jai Gangaajal.

