Alia Bhatt to begin shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' next week

Come next week, Alia Bhatt will begin shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming epic RRR in New Delhi. She will be joined by co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The month-long schedule, which includes locations in other parts of Northern India, will comprise major action and confrontation scenes.

RRR is a period action film set in pre-Independence India. The big-budget epic stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the roles of tribal revolutionists Alluri Seetharama and Komaram Bheem respectively.

The film follows a fictional meeting between the two freedom fighters in the 1920s. Alia has been cast opposite Ram Charan in the role of Sita.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is also a part of the project. The film went on floors in Hyderabad last year.

It is bankrolled by Telugu production house DVV Entertainments on an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore. Alia’s upcoming film is Kalank. She was last seen in Gully Boy.