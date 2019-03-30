Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt to begin shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' next week

The month-long schedule, which includes locations in other parts of Northern India, will comprise major action and confrontation scenes.

Published: 30th March 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Come next week, Alia Bhatt will begin shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming epic RRR in New Delhi. She will be joined by co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The month-long schedule, which includes locations in other parts of Northern India, will comprise major action and confrontation scenes.

RRR is a period action film set in pre-Independence India. The big-budget epic stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the roles of tribal revolutionists Alluri Seetharama and Komaram Bheem respectively.

The film follows a fictional meeting between the two freedom fighters in the 1920s. Alia has been cast opposite Ram Charan in the role of Sita.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is also a part of the project. The film went on floors in Hyderabad last year.

It is bankrolled by Telugu production house DVV Entertainments on an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore. Alia’s upcoming film is Kalank. She was last seen in Gully Boy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alia Bhatt SS Rajamouli RRR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp