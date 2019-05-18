Tiger Shroff’s Rambo remake will release on Gandhi Jayanti, 2020

By Express News Service

Tiger Shroff’s official Hindi adaptation of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo will go on floors in January next year and release on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), 2020, reports claim. The film was announced at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. The politically-relevant action epic will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is presently directing Tiger and Hrithik Roshan in his untitled next.

Fronted by Sylvester Stallone as Vietnam war veteran and guerilla soldier John Rambo, the blockbuster American franchise has spanned five films over four decades (1982-2019). In an earlier interaction with us, Tiger had spoken about drawing inspiration from International action stars like Stallone. “When I decided to become an actor, I looked at people like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, and Bruce Lee. Why are these guys such larger-than-life, celebrated heroes? They all have one thing in common, and that’s action. It’s a universal language,” the actor had said.