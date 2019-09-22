Producers Guild of India signs MoU with New Jersey

Shilajit Mitra By

The Producers Guild of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission to facilitate the shooting of Indian films in New Jersey. Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey, signed the MOU with Producers Guild of India chairman Sidharth Roy Kapur and CEO Kulmeet Makkar.

“This MoU intends to create support for Bollywood and other content producers and to offer significant incentives for filming in New Jersey,” said Makkar. New Jersey state has attracted several high-profile films through this program, including Todd Phillips’s Joker and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story adaptation.

Commenting on Indo-US prospects for future productions, Makkar added, “India has been looked at by American companies and various states in the US to promote filming of Indian content in their locations. Hollywood studios and OTT companies such as Netflix have always been looking at India as a potential market to invest in the local Indian content. The US has been a significant Indian content consumption market with a sizeable Indian population.”