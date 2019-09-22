Home Entertainment Hindi

Producers Guild of India signs MoU with New Jersey

Hollywood studios and OTT companies such as Netflix have always been looking at India as a potential market to invest in the local Indian content.

Published: 22nd September 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kulmeet Makkar, Sidharth Roy Kapur and Phil Murphy

Kulmeet Makkar, Sidharth Roy Kapur and Phil Murphy

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

The Producers Guild of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission to facilitate the shooting of Indian films in New Jersey. Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey, signed the MOU with Producers Guild of India chairman Sidharth Roy Kapur and CEO Kulmeet Makkar. 

“This MoU intends to create support for Bollywood and other content producers and to offer significant incentives for filming in New Jersey,” said Makkar. New Jersey state has attracted several high-profile films through this program, including Todd Phillips’s Joker and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story adaptation.

Commenting on Indo-US prospects for future productions, Makkar added, “India has been looked at by American companies and various states in the US to promote filming of Indian content in their locations. Hollywood studios and OTT companies such as Netflix have always been looking at India as a potential market to invest in the local Indian content. The US has been a significant Indian content consumption market with a sizeable Indian population.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Producers Guild of India New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission New Jersey Bollywood MoU
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp