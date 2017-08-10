Home Entertainment Kannada

Ragini Dwivedi with Sharan in Yoganand’s directorial debut

Dialogue writer-turned-director introduces an interesting combination with his first film

Ragini Dwivedi (Pic: ENS)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There were reports of dialogue writer Yoganand Muddana turning director for a film starring Sharan. No, we have a confirmation with the project silently going on floors from Wednesday, and the first schedule is currently being shot in Kanakapura. What is interesting is the leading lady, Ragini Dwivedi. She has been paired opposite Sharan for the first time in this yet-to-be-titled film.

Sharan has featured as a character artiste in films which starred Ragini with another actor, and the latter has even done a special song in Sharan’s Victory. This is the first time the two are coming together as a lead pair.

A muhurat was organised last week. As of now, the filmmakers are not ready to reveal anything further, but we hear that a photoshoot is being planned following with an official announcement.   

Yoganand’s claim to fame is his dialogue writing for films such as Chingari, Mukunda Murari, Bhajarangi and Vajrakaya. He is now making a mark as a director in Sharan-Ragini starrer. Another interesting piece of information is that most of the film’s shoot will be done in the USA, and for this the team has planned a long schedule.While Sharan and Ragini make for an interesting pair, we await for more details.

