Dhananjay Ranjan, marks his directorial debut with Mysuru Diairies, who has revealed the first look poster from the film. Starring Prabhu Mundkur and Pavana, the two play the role of Likith and Anjana in the film. A film produced by Deepak Krishna under Samrath Entertains, film was shot at a strech of 55 days schedule with eighty percent of shoot taking place in Mysuru and the rest in Bengaluru.

Apart from direction, Dhananjay has taken the responsibility of writing the story, screenplay, dialogues and has also acted in the film with Manjunath and Rajshekar among others in the cast.

The makers, who will enter the dubbing studio from January 4 are coming out with a teaser for Sankranti. Mysuru Diaries has Shakti Shekar debuting as cinematographer with music scored by Charan Raj.