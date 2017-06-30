Today, Aravind Kaushik does not have to display his talent. After Nam Areal Ondina and Tughlaq, he has shown without any doubt that he has ample creativity and innovation when it comes to presenting ideas on screen. Coming back after a break, Aravind is now waiting for the release of his next, Huliraaya. The director says this time he intended to make a film that will be remembered.

The filmmaker, who calls himself a director by character and not by profession, has already won appreciation for the film from industry stalwarts like Rakshit Shetty, producers Karthik Gowda, and Pushkar Mallikarjunaih, who have watched the film.

“Sitting in the projector room and hearing the claps from outside is so satisfying,” he says and adds that he had opted for a new way of showcasing his movie idea to get a producer. “Instead of convincing every producer with my story, I decided to put up the teaser of my film on social media. The reaction was phenomenal, and it also fetched me a producer, who happens to be my friend too,” he says.

Speaking about the idea behind Huliraaya, the director reveals an interesting line ‘The legends lives on’, which is a metaphor and defines the concept of freedom of expression and the choice of being where you are as a person. “We are confined to a lot of aspects in society which pushes us to do things, and be in places where we don’t probably belong. Just as how a tiger is not able to be on its own today, even human beings have put themselves into a similar situation. We are also caged in certain situations in the course of trying to impress someone else,” he explains.

Making it simple for the audience, Aravind adds, “At the heart of it, the film has an entertaining character. He is a maverick, a vagabond, but one who entertains. The experience of Huliraaya is driven from one guy who comes up with variations and how, through the course of life, he teaches us to be different,” mentions Aravind, adding, “The story idea which actually triggered in me when I went with my friend to a forest, and I felt it was easy to tell the story through a tale of a Tiger. But, the best part, there is not even one frame of a tiger in my film and everything in the film is motif.”

According to him, the film cuts across all genres and does not stop at being an action or a thriller. “The film has a love story, an emotional journey and enough entertainment quotient,” he says.

Apart from Balu Nagendra, Huliraaya features new faces including Divya Uruduga, Chirashree Anchan,

Raghu Pandeshwar, Kuldeep among others

The director is looking for a release in August and the film is likely to be distributed by Pushkar Films. Huliraaya has music by Arjun Ramu and cinematography by Ravee.