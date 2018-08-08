I feel like I have started afresh in Kannada: Swetha

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Swetha rose to stardom with her first Kannada film, Nanda Loves Nandita, after which she came to be known as Nandita Swetha. There’s been no looking back ever since as the Kannada heroine went on to establish herself in southIndian industry.

Fast forward to the present. She has just bagged her second project in Sandalwood.

“I hardly have any recollection of my first film. At this moment, I feel like I have started afresh in the Kannada industry. I still consider this my first. To be working opposite Yash, in a film directed by Anil Kumar, and a sequel to Kirataka, made under Jayanna Combines, is an overwhelming moment,” says the 21-film-old actor, who has put in six years in Tamil industry and two years in Tollywood.

With her first film, Nanda Love Nandita, being a box-office hit, Swetha is confident that her next Kannada film will be a close competitor. “It is my love for cinema that drove me to this field. In fact, after I watched myself in Nanda Love Nandita, I felt that this is not the way a heroine should look on screen. At that point, I took a two-year break only to mould myself and got a makeover.

After which I chose to be part of films that suit me, irrespective of the language. Although I got a few offers in Kannada, I could not pick them up because of date clashes. This time, she is working around her dates to ensure that the project with Yash goes without any hiccups,” she says, adding, “From my end, I always make sure that no film team should wait for me.

That’s one reason, I have lost out on big projects. So, when director, Anil messaged about the project with Yash, I was like ‘Are you serious’. When he told me the gist, I liked the story and said, ‘yes’. And since it is a sequel to Kirataka, which was a hit, I didn’t think twice before signing it.”

Shweta with series of films in pipeline is currently gearing up for the release of her Telugu film, Srinivasa Kalyanam in which she is paired opposite Nithin, for a project made under Dil Raju productions. She has also completed a shoot for Bluff Master and has begun work on a sequel to Prema Katha Chitram in Telugu. In Kollywood, she awaits the release of a film with SJ Surya, directed by Selvaraghavan.

She also has a project with actor Vaibhav, a film with Aravind Swamy, and heroine-centric flick to be completed. “Every script has its own importance. I just didn’t want to come and go. I am getting all sorts of roles.

In spite of all, I am still nervous, when I am doing a Sandalwood film,” she laughs. For Swetha, Bengaluru is still home. “I am Kannadiga by heart,” says the actress, who enjoyed speaking to us in the local language.