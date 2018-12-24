Home Entertainment Kannada

In a first, dubbed version of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta to release in Kannada

 Recently, City Express had reported that Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce was contemplating the simultaneous release of other languages films in Kannada.

Published: 24th December 2018 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Petta

Rajinikanth in 'Petta' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

How about watching Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Petta in Kannada? Yes, this will soon be a reality, as preparations are going on in full-swing for the dubbing of the film in the Kannada language. According to a source, the action film, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran, is slated to release in January 2019 during Pongal. 

Serious discussions are on to have the Tamil flick simultaneously released in Kannada along with other languages. Our source tells us, “The dialogues for the Kannada version have already been done, and dubbing is in process. Now, only an official confirmation from the producers is awaited. In that case, Petta will be the first film to release in Kannada on the same day along with other languages.”

Also, the upcoming Telugu film —Vinaya Vidheya Rama, starring Ram Charan and directed by Boyapati Srinu — is slated to release during Pongal, and might also simultaneously release in Kannada. This, after Kannada film KGF was dubbed and released nationwide in four different languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam) and all the versions were also released in Karnataka too  “KGF paved the way for dubbing of other language films into Kannada. this has given a cue to various production houses and distributors in the state who are contemplating the release of Tamil film Petta in Kannada too,” our source says. 

For a long time, the dubbing debate has been on, and Sandalwood has had a divided opinion. In fact, the industry opened up to the idea when Fast and Furious 8 was dubbed and released in Kannada as Vega Matthu Udvega 8.  Before that came Naanu Nanna Preeti, which was a dubbed version of the Hindi film, My Husband’s Wife, This was done after the Karnataka High Court and Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruled out that restrictions cannot be applied on films dubbed from other language released in Kannada.  

Then followed with the Tamil film Yennai Arindhaal released as Sathyadev IPS and Arambam was released as Dheera in Kannada in 2017. In 2018, Vivegam starring Ajith was released as Commando. Petta will be the first film to see a simultaneous release in Kannada too. Recently, City Express had reported that Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce was contemplating the simultaneous release of other languages films in Kannada. And this might be the first move towards that. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Petta Rajinikanth Kalanithi Maran Karthik Subbaraj KGF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp