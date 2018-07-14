Home Entertainment Kannada

'Trunk': A well-made horror film with a realistic touch

Though based on a true incident believed to have taken place years ago in North Karnataka, the psychological thriller 'Trunk' has a contemporary setting.

Published: 14th July 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2018 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Trunk

A still from 'Trunk.

By Express News Service

Trunk

Director: Rishika Sharma

Cast: Nihal Rajput, Vaishali Deepak, Aruna Balraj, Sundarshree

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

In the last couple of weeks, Sandalwood has seen a number of horror-themed films. But only a few have been able to hit the right spot. Thankfully, one of them is Rishika Sharma’s directorial debut, which has the right elements of fear, romance and relationships to make it a gripping tale.  A difficult genre to portray (going by other filmmakers who have attempted the same), Rishika’s Trunk is definitely a relief from all the horror genre mess that we have seen lately. It makes us sit up, sometimes at the edge of the seat, and face our fears. But that’s not to say that it’s flawless. 

The plot is based on the lives of Rahul (Nihal Rajput) who lives with his mother, Sussane (Aruna Balraj) in a gloomy abode after the death of his father. A movie buff, Rahul loves horror films and often has nightmares. His lady love, Harini (Vaishali Deepak) lives with her mother (Sundarshree). The young couple manage to convince their families and tie the knot.

Just as Rahul and Harini are settling in life, the family experiences paranormal activities. It is later revealed that Harini is possessed by a ghost. But what is the connection between the ghost and Harini, and how does a small trunk brought in by Harini after marriage become the reason for much distress? The inclusion of a paranormal investigative team ensures to give an authentic touch to Trunk, which is able to engage the audience in a believable manner.

Though based on a true incident believed to have taken place years ago in North Karnataka, the psychological thriller has a contemporary setting.Rishika’s strength is that she never deviates from the basic plot. However, a tighter edit, with fewer repeats, half-hearted elements of fear in certain sequences, could have been avoided. 

The handful of artistes, Nihal, Vaishali Deepak, Aruna Balraj and Sunder Shree have brought forth the right expressions. While technicians have some significant role to play, the music team (Dinesh Kumar, Albin Dominic and Karthik, Ganeshan and Pradeep) has experimented with the tunes. Cinematographer Bajrang Konatham and Sandeep Aluri have worked their way through the ‘dark’.
For a first timer, Trunk is an applaudable effort, and Rishika is a filmmaker to watch out for.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trunk Trunk Kannada Nihal Rajput

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Review
    Kachda movie
    4 months ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp