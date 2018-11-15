Anant Nag the latest entrant in P Vasu’s film

By Express News Service

The latest to join the team of the Shivarajkumar film directed by P Vasu is noted actor Anant Nag. The film tentatively titled Anand has the legendary actor playing the role of grandfather of the heroine played by Rachita Ram. This is the second association of Shivarajkumar and P Vasu after Shivalinga but this is the first time that Anant Nag gets to work with the director. The 52nd film made under the banner of Dwarakish Pictures, muhurath for the film took place on November 9 and shooting is set to begin from December 10 before which the makers are finalising the rest of the cast.