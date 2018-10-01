Home Entertainment Kannada

Sanchita Padukone’s wish finally comes true

Looks like Sandalwood heroine Sanchita Padukone’s long-standing dream of acting in Kannada films will finally be fulfilled.

Published: 01st October 2018

By Express News Service

Looks like Sandalwood heroine Sanchita Padukone’s long-standing dream of acting in Kannada films will finally be fulfilled. Sanchita, who was last seen in Satya Harischandra, has signed not one, but two projects— Muthu Kumara and Gadinadu

— simultaneously. In Ravi Sagar’s directorial Muthu Kumara, she will star opposite Dhanush of Psycho fame, and in Gadinadu, she has been paired opposite a newcomer Prabhu Surya, who is playing the lead and  will be directed by Nag Hunsur. “It is every actor’s dream towork in the land she is been born and brought up in,  and I am glad that filmmakers are taking notice of us,” says Sanchita, adding, “Whereever we go or whichever language we work in, there’s nothing like being at home.”

Sanchita says that after Satya Harischandra, which released in 2017, she waited for long to get her next. “On one hand, I was concentrating on doing Kannada films but nothing was working out. I was concerned that people might forget me. Thankfully, something has come through,” she says, adding, “The story of Gadinadu takes place in Belgaum, while Muthu Kumara will be shot in and around Mysuru. Shooting for both begin in October.”

