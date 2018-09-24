Home Entertainment Kannada

Yajamana tailor-made for Darshan: Shylaja Nag

The film comes with all the commercial elements that will cater to all kinds of audience.

Published: 24th September 2018

Shylaja Nag

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The first look of Darshan from the motion poster of Yajamana was released on Sunday and Shylaja Nag, one of the film’s producers, is feeling overwhelmed with the poster trending on social media and the reactions from the fans. “The hype created by the motion poster is unbelievable, the first reason is Darshan’s mass persona. Secondly, the whole credit for the technical aspect goes toV Harikrishna. I should say, apart from composing music for the film, he planned the visuals for the motion poster. He is the backbone of the project,” Shylaja tells us.        

Now that a glimpse from the film is out for the audience, City Express gets a few more details of the film, directed by Pon Kumar. “Yajamana, set against the backdrop of a village and city, will be a pucca commercial entertainer,” reveals Shylaja who adds that Yajamana will hold a strong place in every individual’s heart as suggested by the title.

“Darshan plays the role of the hero who is the protector of the place he lives in. Like a master of the house, every character becoming a showman of his own abode, is the fim’s concept. And the bull that’s kept in the background is used symbolically. The hero is of a bull’s nature, gets perturbed when provoked, otherwise he is a calm person. As Yajamana, he stands for the cause, for his people and society,” she says.

Yajamana is touted to be a mass subject with around five to six fight sequences along with five songs. The film’s subject complements the title very well. Along with Shyalaja, B Suresha is also associated as producer. With Rashmika Mandanna as the film’s heroine along with Tanya Hope, the film has camera work by Shreesha Kuduvalli.

“Yajamana is tailor-made for Darshan. The film comes with all the commercial elements that will cater to all kinds of audience,” she says. So, what’s next coming up from the production house? “There are more surprises and everything will revealed in time,” she signs off.

