Komal back with Kempegowda 2

Film directed by Shankar Gowda features the actor in a cop’s role; trailer to be out on April 14

By Express News Service

 

Komal

After a break of nearly four years, Komal will be seen on the silver screen once again. The comedian-turned-hero underwent an image makeover, which is what took time. Now, the actor is gungo about his upcoming film, Kempegowda 2. Interestingly, the film has producer Shankar Gowda making his directorial debut. Having completed shoot, the film’s first trailer will be out on April 14. City Express go hold of the film’s latest stills, which feature Komal in a cop’s role.

“This is more or less like my second innings, and coming after a while feels afresh,” says the actor, who also clarifiesthat the film is not a sequel to Kempe Gowda, which starred Sudeep and Ragini Dwivedi. “Apart from the title, there is no connection to the film that was released in 2012. This is an original subject, and a story that has not been touched upon in Indian cinema,” explains the Govindaya Namaha hero.The film also marks the debut of heroine Rishika Sharma. The music is scored by Varun Unni, while cinematography has been done by Rosh Mohan

