Badava Rascal Dhananjay bags yet another interesting project

Dhananjay, who is currently on a project-bagging spree, has a variety of characters to fit in to.

Published: 19th August 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Dhananjay.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dhananjay, who is currently on a project-bagging spree, has a variety of characters to fit in to. He is an actor who chose to play an antagonist and a police officer in films like Yuvarathnaa, Pogaru and Salaga, respectively, and is equally in demand to play the lead role.

The hero of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, helmed by Suri, and Prabhu Srinivas-upcoming directorial Daali, now has yet another project -- Badava Rascal -- falling in his kitty.

Dhananjay will be joining hands with Shankar, who will be making his directorial debut. The latter has previously assisted director Guruprasad and a couple of other directors, and this will be his first independent outing. 

The film, produced by Gujjal Talkies, will be the first venture of Gujjal Purushotham. Interestingly, this will also be the first project for Dhananjay as a producer, who is collaborating with Gujjal Talkies. He will be bankrolling the film under the banner of Daali Pictures.

While the actor and the director are said to be batchmates, Purushotham has been closely associated with Dhananjay from the time of Tagaru, when he worked as an executive producer, and the actor played villain for the first time. 

The title, Badava Rascal, a slang popularly used in Kannada movies, was with director Yogaraj Bhat, who gave it away on request.

The muhurath has been fixed for August 23, the team is planning to start shooting in September.

An announcement will be made on Monday with Shivarajkumar officially launching a poster and title.  

The film is said to be a pucca commercial entertainer and is expected to show Dhananjay in a different avatar.

