Aadi Lakshmi Purana is a romantic drama with social message

By Express News Service

Aadi Lakshmi Purana is set to be released on July 19, and closer to the release date, director V Priya reveals that her upcoming love drama starring Radhika Pandit and Nirup Bhandari is set against the backdrop of a social issue. “There has been a lot of drug menace, especially in cities, and among the youth, and this will be the underlining message in our film,” says the director, adding, “Nirup Bhandari, who is playing a role of a cop, tries to fight the ills in the film.”

The movie, made under the banner of Rockline Productions, is the director’s debut venture. It also features Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Joe Simon, Yashwanth Shetty, and Bharath Kalyan. Aadi Lakshmi Purana has Preetha Jayaram as its cinematographer and music is scored by Anup Bhandari.