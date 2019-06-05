I Love You  is for all generations, says actor Sonu Gowda

By Express News Service

Irrespective of the number of actors who form a part of the film, Sonu Gowda is always known to make a difference with her characters. And she yet again gets to play such a role in the Upendra-starrer I Love You, directed by R Chandru. According to Sonu, I Love You is an emotional drama that deals with a reality check. “It’s about feelings, and it connects with everyone,” she adds.

Sonu wants to keep the speculations going about the specifics of her role in the movie. “The audience wants to know whether I play Uppi’s love interest or his wife, and I want to keep them guessing till the release,” she says.

I Love You is a film for all generations, she reveals. “However, this story is written specifically for Upendra Sir, as his character is derived from two of his previous films - A and Upendra. In a time gap of almost two decades, how the same character reacts to the current circumstances of handling love and family is what director Chandru has tried to put across through the narrative,” says Sonu, adding that A and Upendra were released when she was around 8 years old, and at a time when she was not in a state to understand love.

“So if today’s youngsters watch I Love You, they might connect with Uppi’s previous two films.”With Updendra being the focus, the actor gets to share screen space with Racita Ram. Sonu says she prefers to go by the weightage of the role. “After coming out of theatres, if the viewers talk about me, I feel that I have won as an actor,” she signs off.