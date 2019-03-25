Important to work with famed directors like Yogaraj Bhat, says Sonal Monteiro

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Mention Panchatantra to Sonal Monteiro, and she says, the film is going to be a turning point in her career.

“Every artiste looks for that ‘break’ and I know this is going to be the film for me and I am saying this confidently before the film’s release. This project, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, has put me on a better platform - especially with the song, Shrungarada Hongemara. Filmmakers have taken notice of me, and I have been offered films from big banners,” she tells CE, and adds that though she started off with Tulu films and went on to do a couple of small budget projects in Kannada, it is only through Panchatantra that she has been getting recognition from the audience.

Having walked the ramp, and even won the title of ‘beautiful smile’ at a pageant, she doesn’t have a clue why Bhatru, as he is fondly called, picked her for this role.

“To be honest, when I went for the audition, I was actually told that someone else had been selected for the role. On producer Hariprasad Jayanna’s insistence, I still gave my audition in the hope that I might be part of one of the director’s upcoming projects. The same day, as I got back home and was entering the house, I got a call again from the producer who said Yogaraj Sir wanted to meet me. I did not wait to book a cab, and went in a rickshaw back to his office. He said he liked my audition and when producer Hariprasad said that I should come back in two days to sign the agreement, I was on cloud nine,” she recalls.

Sonal is of the opinion that for a upcoming artiste, it does become important to work with directors like Yogaraj Bhat. “Most of the films run in the name of the artiste, but a few movies run because of the name of the director, and Yogaraj Bhat name being attached to a movie makes it popular instantly. Associating with him does elevate our career. We learn a lot of things, especially patience. In the process, I have learnt to emote, deliver dialogues better and have a hold on the body language,” says Sonal, who is doubly excited to have bagged her second film - Gaalipata 2.

“The second project was definitely a surprise, and I am looking forward to be on the sets and learn more from him,” she adds.

Sonal’s says that her role as Sahitya in Panchatantra will explore the elements of race, love, naughtiness, innocence as well as being bold. She makes a special mention of the sensuous song, for which she has been getting an overwhemling response. I thought Shrungara would be just another duet number. However, when we started practise at Imran Sardhariya institute, I got to know that through this song, Kannada industry is coming up with a new dance form - more contemporary.

Since, both Vihan and I were not professionals, it was difficult to get through the rehearsals and watching the output, we felt we could have done better. However, people’s response was amazing, and we were overwhelmed. There were of course a negative thought by a few, who thought I should remain a simple girl and this complete makeover to a bold girl was not liked by them. As an artiste I should fit into every role, and I have managed to convince them,” she explains.

She also mentions that the romantic film, which explores the generation gap concept also has a plot about racing. Sharing her experience with speed, Sonal says ‘sitting beside Monish - international racer and also with actor Vihan for 25 days, she could actually get rid of the ‘speed’ phobia. “I am personally not a fan of speed and sound, till Panchatantra happened. Now I feel its normal. The racing sequences will be one of the best moments I would cherish in my life,” she signs off.