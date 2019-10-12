Home Entertainment Kannada

Prataya Saha’s The Good Wife bags four awards at Kochi film fest

Set in 1992, The Good Wife revolves around the highs, lows, joys, defeat and triumphs of a simple housewife in the course of a single day.

A still from The Good Wife

By Express News Service

A short film, The Good Wife made by Bangalore-based filmmaker Prataya Saha has won four awards at the Vipra International Film Festival held in Kochi. The film won prizes for best sound design, best music, best editing, and second-best film. Also a theatre director and TedX participant, Prataya has already bagged several awards for his film at several venues held around the world such as Chicago and Toronto.

Set in 1992, The Good Wife revolves around the highs, lows, joys, defeat and triumphs of a simple housewife in the course of a single day.  It’s the story in the day of a woman meandering in the streets of a curfew-hit city to get her husband’s favourite food on the occasion of her marriage anniversary which he may or may not remember.

Starring veteran theatre artiste Anshulika Kapoor, The Good Wife was the official selection at the Bangalore International Film Festival. Anshulika’s Red Polka Productions has produced the film. The actor was recently seen in Danish Sait’s satirical comedy Humble Politician Nograj.

