Armed with decades-long experience in the film industry, Kollam Ajith is donning the cap of a director again. As his next Pakal Pole hits the screens next month, Ajith says his venture has a cause to

address. Pakal Pole, a small-budget movie, has a clear message. It condemns stereotyping the Muslim community as terrorists.



“I play Salim, who is tagged a terrorist by society. It details the setbacks he has to face due to this, which eventually leads to the breakdown of his family,” says Ajith.The actor-director says that he screened the movie free of cost on Kozhikode beach, so that the message reaches a wider audience.



He adds that Pakal Pole has tried to shed light on social issues like dowry and terrorism. My character Salim is the pivot around which the film revolves. I wanted my characters to be real and relatable. I talked about this concept to Thilakan chettan (actor Thilakan) years ago and he agreed to play the role of my father. Unfortunately, he is not with us now,” said Ajith.



The movie has Riyas Khan, Kozhikode Vikraman Nair, Bindhu Ramakrishnan and Kochupreman in prominent roles. The actor says he had to fight odds to ensure that Pakal Pole get screens “Even the government theatres didn’t want to screen Pakal Pole. The censor board had issues too but I came came out fighting all barriers,” he says.



Ajith wants to screen it in college and schools to spread the message. Kollam Ajith, who debuted as a director with Calling Bell, is currently working with his third movie Oru Kadalinum Appuram which deals with the hardships faced by the elderly.