Kollam: One dies in stampede during mall inauguration by actor Dulquer Salmaan

KOLLAM: One man died and several injured in a stampede during a private event attended by actor Dulquer Salmaan at Kottarakkara near here. The deceased has been identified as Hari, from Thiruvananthapuram. The mishap happened around 2 pm on Saturday.

Thousands of people had gathered to see the actor who had come to inaugurate a mall. During the melee, Hari fell down to the ground. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved.

Hari was a heart patient and had suffered a cardiac arrest in the past. Police have registered a case against the mall owner for holding the programme on the road without proper preparations.