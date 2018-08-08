AMMA to convene general body soon, says President Mohanlal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) will soon convene a general body meeting to give some of its women members a chance to raise their concern and openly discuss the issues connected with the actor abduction case.

The decision was taken by AMMA executive here on Tuesday after a discussion with Padmapriya, Revathy and Parvathy, who are also active members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

Addressing the media after the executive meeting, AMMA president Mohanlal said the apex body of the actors of Malayalam cinema will review the issued raised by the women actors.

He said the amendment of the existing bylaw and formation of a disciplinary committee will be high on the agenda. "Our plan is to form a disciplinary committee which will have representatives of legal experts including retired judges. We are planning to introduce more professionalism into the organisation," said Mohanlal.

When asked whether all the issues raised by the women members were addressed by the executive council, actor Revathy said the discussions are going on and so far it was a fruitful one. "And let me remind you that we three are holding discussions not as WCC members but as life members of AMMA" she added.

AMMA executive also met actors Joy Mathew and Shammi Thilakan, who had also written to

the organisation urging changes in its functioning and also to look afresh into its past actions to ban the late actor Thilakan during his last days.