Home Entertainment Malayalam

New online streaming platform iNetScreen launched

Starring debutant Akshay Krishnan, Shanthi Krishna, Sai Kumar and Renji Panicker, Krishnam is based on a real incident that had happened to Akshay.

Published: 08th May 2018 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A new online streaming platform will be launched this month. Called iNetScreen (www.inetscreen.com), the website will enable viewers to watch movies on the same day of its release in India.

The first film to be released this way is the Malayalam film Krishnam, which releases in Kerala theatres on May 11. Starring debutant Akshay Krishnan, Shanthi Krishna, Sai Kumar and Renji Panicker, Krishnam is based on a real incident that had happened to Akshay. The actor will be playing himself in the film.

A group of Malayalam celebrities took to Facebook recently to show their support for this new venture. What makes this service different from other streaming platforms like 'reelax' -- which premiered Ranjith's Leela on the same day as its theatrical release -- is that it's available only for expatriates.

The website is based in Dubai and allows registered users to avail of this service by paying a charge of 25 dirhams (Rs. 457.27) per movie, which will be available to them for a period of 24 hours. Downloading is not permitted. Seamless streaming is possible on all devices including tablets and smartphones, provided the user has a strong network internet connection with a minimum speed of 2 mbps. The content will be available in both 4K and UHD resolutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
iNetScreen

Comments

More from this section

Bhayanakam to be screened in India Pavillion at Cannes

Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Adoor Gopalakrishnan says boycotting of National Awards 'understandable'

Savitri Biopic Mahanati to hit Kerala Screens on May 11

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
A tourist poses for a photo as three monkeys climb on her during a hot summer day at Galta temple in Jaipur on May 3 (PTI Photo)
The week in 32 photos: Karnataka assembly elections, May Day and more
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2