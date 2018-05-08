New online streaming platform iNetScreen launched

By Express News Service

A new online streaming platform will be launched this month. Called iNetScreen (www.inetscreen.com), the website will enable viewers to watch movies on the same day of its release in India.

The first film to be released this way is the Malayalam film Krishnam, which releases in Kerala theatres on May 11. Starring debutant Akshay Krishnan, Shanthi Krishna, Sai Kumar and Renji Panicker, Krishnam is based on a real incident that had happened to Akshay. The actor will be playing himself in the film.

A group of Malayalam celebrities took to Facebook recently to show their support for this new venture. What makes this service different from other streaming platforms like 'reelax' -- which premiered Ranjith's Leela on the same day as its theatrical release -- is that it's available only for expatriates.

The website is based in Dubai and allows registered users to avail of this service by paying a charge of 25 dirhams (Rs. 457.27) per movie, which will be available to them for a period of 24 hours. Downloading is not permitted. Seamless streaming is possible on all devices including tablets and smartphones, provided the user has a strong network internet connection with a minimum speed of 2 mbps. The content will be available in both 4K and UHD resolutions.