Mohanlal to try Thrissur dialect for 'Ittymaani'

By Express News Service

Mohanlal will be speaking in a Thrissur dialect soon for debutant Jibi Joju’s Ittymaani Made in China. The actor spoke with the dialect 31 years ago in the Padmarajan classic Thoovanathumbikal.



Ittymaani... is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. In addition to this, Mohanlal has signed director Siddique’s Big Brother. Meanwhile, his Odiyan, will be releasing on December 14.