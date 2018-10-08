'Nonsense' will address flaws of the current education system: Director MC Jithin

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Director MC Jithin has a perfectly good reason why he chose a title like Nonsense for his debut film, which he says is a coming-of-age drama. "Once you see the film, you'll know why I chose this title," says Jithin, who has worked with directors Abrid Shine and Mahesh Narayanan. He also counts screenwriting duo Bobby-Sanjay amongst his inspirations.

The project almost didn't come to fruition because of the title, but Jithin stuck to his guns and finally found an open-minded producer in Johny Sagarika, who is an admirer of Rinosh George's music videos. Rinosh, a musician, has played Nonsense's lead character in addition to writing three songs in the film. "Rinosh is someone who thinks out of the box. I felt like he was the right guy," adds Jithin.

Nonsense is the first Indian film to explore the little-known subject of BMX racing. "Not many people know about its importance. So far, there are only five films on this subject — none from India," says Jithin. "We have heard of BMX racing aficionados from North India but not many from Kerala. Our film is based on the true story of a boy from Kannur. People think he is doing some circus act. We wanted to show that it's not."

However, the film is not just about the sport. Jithin also hopes to make a statement or two on the Indian education system. "I wanted to point out the shortcomings of our archaic education system which seems to have no intention of changing anytime soon. It's a detailed, realistic treatment on the politics that goes on inside schools and classrooms," explains Jithin.

When asked about the Wings of Fire reference in the trailers, Jithin says the film is sort of a tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam. The release date, October 12, is three days short of the late President's birthday. "He was someone who thought out of the box, and since our film follows the same principle, the release date is apt. This is a feel-good film," concludes Jithin.