Giju John joins Mohanlal-starrer 'Lucifer'

Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, and Indrajith Sukumaran are already part of this big-scale production.

Published: 11th October 2018 05:01 AM

Giju John

Actor Giju John

By Express News Service

Prithviraj's Lucifer has added another talented name to its massive star cast. The latest to join is Giju John, who made his Malayalam acting debut in Nirmal Sahadev's Ranam. Giju played the role of an American cop in that film. Apparently, Giju will be having scenes with Mohanlal in Lucifer. The shoot of the film is progressing smoothly. Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, and Indrajith Sukumaran are already part of this big-scale production. 

Prithviraj directs from a script penned by Murali Gopy. Lucifer is touted to be a political thriller reminiscent of some of the mass entertainers Mohanlal did in the past. Sujith Vassudev is handling the camera, Samjith Mohammed the editing, and Deepak Dev the music. Antony Perumbavoor is producing under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. The film is expected to reach theatres by March.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has announced a new project with director Siddique, titled Big Brother. His upcoming releases are Ranjith's Drama and Shrikumar Menon's Odiyan. Apart from these, he is also slated to appear in the latter's Randamoozham.

