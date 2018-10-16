Home Entertainment Malayalam

Short film on cyber pitfalls goes ‘Viral’

Kerala Police Social Media Cell has come out with a short film depicting the pitfalls in cyber space and the need to exercise caution while sharing private stuff online.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Police Social Media Cell has come out with a short film depicting the pitfalls in cyber space and the need to exercise caution while sharing private stuff online. Titled ‘Viral’, the two-minute 49 second short film was released in YouTube on October 4 and has garnered more than 20,000 likes since then apart from innumerable shares it got on other social media platforms. 

The film begins with a young woman chatting with her boy friend, who asks her to share her nude picture with him over internet. The woman was reluctant at first, but later she changes her mind after being cajoled by her lover. 

All these while, a spider is shown weaving its web in wait of a prey, an allegorical shot that depicts the danger awaiting the woman. The photos of the woman during her childhood and her graduation are fixed on the wall, a reminder that the good old times might soon come to an end. 

As the girl begins to disrobe for her lover, common sense dawns up on her. She visualises her naked video being watched by people across the globe and drops the idea. Actor Prithviraj wraps up the video by conveying the message that exposing one’s privacy in internet or keeping private pictures in smart phones can make a person ‘viral’ in an unpleasant manner.

Comments

