Mohanlal starrer-Lucifer enters Rs 150-crore club

The movie, which is the second highest grossing film in the Malayalam film industry, has broken various  records.

Published: 20th April 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

A poster from the movie 'Lucifer.'

By Online Desk

Mohanlal-starrer 'Lucifer' has entered the 150 crore club at the worldwide box-office. According to the makers of the movie, Prithviraj's directorial debut has grossed Rs 150 crores worldwide in 21 days.

The film is only the second Malayalam flick after Pulimurugan (2016), to reach 150 crore mark at the box-office. It must be noted that Pulimurugan, which also starred Mohanlal in the lead role, grossed Rs 160 crore at the box-office.

The film pundits have predicted that 'Lucifer' will beat the box-office gross of 'Pulimurugan' in the next few days, especially with the film still having nearly 60 per cent occupancy despite being in its fourth week.

Lucifer, which is directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and written by Murali Gopy, also stars Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyappan and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

The film was the fastest Malayalam movie to cross the Rs 100 crore mark with the feat achieved in eight days.

Lucifer, which was also dubbed in Telugu, had the second biggest opening in Kerala after another Mohanlal-starrer Odiyan and is the highest grossing Malayalam film in Rest of India and overseas box-offices.

