Mohanlal starrer-Lucifer enters Rs 150-crore club

By Online Desk

Mohanlal-starrer 'Lucifer' has entered the 150 crore club at the worldwide box-office. According to the makers of the movie, Prithviraj's directorial debut has grossed Rs 150 crores worldwide in 21 days.

The film is only the second Malayalam flick after Pulimurugan (2016), to reach 150 crore mark at the box-office. It must be noted that Pulimurugan, which also starred Mohanlal in the lead role, grossed Rs 160 crore at the box-office.

The film pundits have predicted that 'Lucifer' will beat the box-office gross of 'Pulimurugan' in the next few days, especially with the film still having nearly 60 per cent occupancy despite being in its fourth week.

The super success of #Lucifer in the international arena should open the eyes of the #Malayalam film industry... And encourage makers of #Malayalam films to explore newer markets, besides the traditional ones, of course. @comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 7 April 2019

Lucifer, which is directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and written by Murali Gopy, also stars Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyappan and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

The film was the fastest Malayalam movie to cross the Rs 100 crore mark with the feat achieved in eight days.

Lucifer, which was also dubbed in Telugu, had the second biggest opening in Kerala after another Mohanlal-starrer Odiyan and is the highest grossing Malayalam film in Rest of India and overseas box-offices.