Home Entertainment Malayalam

563 St. Charles Street to be Tovino Thomas’ first crossover film

The screenplay and dialogues of horror thriller titled 563 St. Charles Street. have been penned by Sangeeth Jain from a story by Rony.

Published: 16th July 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Malyalam movie actor Tovino Thomas

Malyalam movie actor Tovino Thomas

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas has announced his first crossover film, a horror thriller titled 563 St. Charles Street. Debutant Rony Roy is helming the film which will be shot in the U.S.

The screenplay and dialogues have been penned by Sangeeth Jain from a story by Rony. The director has previously worked in the editing teams of the films, Monsoon Mangoes and 10 Kalpanakal.

Tovino shared the title poster on his Facebook page with the note, “It’s a blessing for an actor to be able to work on films from different genres.

Having debutant director Rony Roy, a veteran producer like B Rakesh sir, and a banner like Universal Cinema to bring this unique story to the silver screen makes it all the more special.

Truly excited to be working on this project, which will also be my first crossover! Welcome to the menacing labyrinth that is 563 St. Charles Street.”

A ‘crossover’ refers to the combination of two different cultures. It’s a term also used to describe films where characters from pre-existing films are brought together for the first time.

Though Tovino had recently shot in Canada for a few portions of And the Oscar Goes To, this will be his first film to be fully shot abroad.

Prithviraj’s Ranam was the last crossover film from Malayalam. Interestingly, three technicians from Ranam - composer Jakes Bejoy, cinematographer Jigme Tenzig, and editor Sreejith Sarang - will be part of 563 St. Charles Street.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malyalam Films Mollywood Tovino Thomas 563 St. Charles Street Debutant Rony Roy Monsoon Mangoes Rony Roy
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp