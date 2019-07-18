Swathi Reddy joins Jayasurya’s Thrissur Pooram

By Express News Service

Swathi Reddy (Amen, North 24 Kaatham) has joined the cast of Jayasurya’s Thrissur Pooram, reportedly as the female lead. The film went on floors recently.

Swathi made her debut with the critically acclaimed Tamil film Subramaniapuram, and later became part of two Lijo Jose Pellissery films—Amen and Double Barrel.



She has also starred in Asif Ali’s Mosayile Kuthira Meenukal.

Thrissur Pooram, helmed by Rajesh Mohanan and backed by Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House, is expected to be an action-packed entertainer.

Music composer-turned-writer Ratheesh Vegha has scripted the film. Jayasurya recently wrapped up Lilli-director Prasobh Vijayan’s yet-to-be-titled film. A title and cast announcement is expected shortly.



The actor is also slated to appear in Prajesh Sen’s second film Vellam, in addition to a big-budget biopic of actor Sathyan.