My role in Jayaraj’s Roudram 2018  is based on a real-life character, says Renji Panicker

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that actor-writer Renji Panicker will be collaborating with director Jayaraj once again after the National award-winning Bhayanakam. The film, titled Roudram 2018, is based on last year’s devastating floods. In a statement, Renji said he has been privileged to be a part of Jayaraj’s navarasa series.

“The transition from one bhava to the next was challenging to me as an actor,” he wrote. “In Bhayanakam, I played the part of a village postman, who brings the doom of historical conflicts into the everyday life of Kuttanad. Jayaraj and our team brought forth the terror and dread associated with WWII into the silver screen, without the sound of even a single gunshot.”

He added that the seventh bhava, Roudram, is portrayed as the wrath of nature, as witnessed during the floods. “My role that draws inspiration from a real-life character, required subtle shades of portrayal. As I look back upon those days when our state stood as one to face one of the worst tragedies in its recorded history, I feel an overwhelming sense of comradeship with each and every one of my fellow Malayalis. Roudram 2018, is in essence, a haunting reminder of what we’ve endured,” says Renji.

Tovino Thomas shared the film’s poster on his Facebook page saying, “The movie is based on real-life incidents that occurred in central Travancore, during the devastating floods that Kerala survived. Roudram 2018 portrays the tempestuous ferocity of nature, and the utter helplessness of humankind before that might.

As someone closely involved with the rescue and relief activities in the aftermath of the flood, I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the courage, strength, and spirit of unity that the wonderful Malayali community displayed during the time of our greatest trial. I am sure that Roudram 2018 will be a true tribute to that spirit. I wish Jayaraj sir and all the cast and crew of Roudram 2018 all the very best.”

The sixth in Jayaraj’s navarasa series, Roudram 2018 also stars KPAC Leela, Binu Pappu, and Jayaraj’s wife Sabitha in key roles. The film recently won two awards at the Madrid International Film Festival. Renji took home the Best Actor trophy while Jayaraj won Best Screenwriter. Cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen, who won a National award for his work in Bhayanakam, has cranked the camera for this one too. Nikhil recently won the best cinematographer award for Roudram 2018 at Beijing International Film Festival. Roudram 2018 is produced by Dr. Suresh Kumar Muttath under the banner of Prakriti Pictures.