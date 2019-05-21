Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vineeth Sreenivasan-Girish A D film wrapped up

Debutant Girish AD’s film starring Vineeth Sreenivasan has wrapped up after nearly two months of shooting. 

By Express News Service

Debutant Girish AD’s film starring Vineeth Sreenivasan has wrapped up after nearly two months of shooting. 

The yet-untitled film, which has been co-written by Girish and Dinoy Paulose, is being backed by Jomon T John, Shameer Muhammed, and Shebin Backer. Vineeth will be sharing the screen with Kumbalangi Nights-fame Mathew Thomas.

In a statement, Vineeth said that he started his association with Jomon when the latter debuted as a cinematographer in Chappa Kurish. “I feel fortunate that I am part of his first film as a producer too. This is the fastest I have shot for a film with a full-length character.” 

Jomon, who also shot the film, has worked in Charlie and Ennu Ninte Moideen. Shameer was the editor of Angamaly Diaries and Swathandryam Ardharathriyil. 

Girish is known for directing two popular short films, Mookuthi, and Vishudha Ambrossey. He also co-wrote the Kunchako Boban-starrer Allu Ramendran. Vineeth recently finished work in Anvar Sadik’s Manoharam.

