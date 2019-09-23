Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vijith Nambiar romantic comedy 'Munthiri Monchan: Oru Thavala Paranjha Kadha' gets a release date

Debutant Vijith Nambiar’s romantic comedy Munthiri Monchan: Oru Thavala Paranjha Kadha will release on October 25.

Published: 23rd September 2019 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

A still from romantic comedy 'Munthiri Monchan: Oru Thavala Paranjha Kadha'.

By Express News Service

Debutant Vijith Nambiar’s romantic comedy Munthiri Monchan: Oru Thavala Paranjha Kadha will release on October 25. Starring Manesh Krishnan and Gopika Anil, the film will have a strong musical presence. Vijith, who is also a musician, has composed the music.

Devan and yesteryear actress Saleema are also part of the cast. The duo is reuniting after 31 years. They have earlier acted together in the 1988 film Aranyakam. Salim Kumar is voicing the frog mentioned in the poster tagline. Shankar Mahadevan, KS Chithra, and Harishankar are among the film’s vocalists.

Manesh Krishnan has previously appeared in the films Tournament, Oru Mexican Aparatha, Friday, and Double Barrel. The film was shot in and around Kochi, Kozhikode, Nilambur, and Himachal Pradesh.

TAGS
Vijith Nambiar Munthiri Monchan
