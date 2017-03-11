Home Entertainment Tamil

Ravi Chandran’s son to debut as DOP with Dhruva Natchathiram

Well-known cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran’s son Santhana Krishnan R has been roped in to crank the camera for Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram, which marks his debut in filmdom.

Published: 11th March 2017 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2017 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Haricharan P
Express News Service

Well-known cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran’s son Santhana Krishnan R has been roped in to crank the camera for Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram, which marks his debut in filmdom. He has replaced Malayalam lensman Jomon T. John, who was originally signed and had even worked on the film’s teaser. While the exact reason for replacement remains a mystery, Krishnan has already commenced work on the Vikram starrer.

“He’s been working on the project for a while now. Gautham Menon had met Santy (Santhana Krishnan) through a common friend and they both instantly bonded. Gautham was impressed with Santy’s passion for the craft and the energy he brings with him,” a source told CE.
Santhana, 22, made his debut with Malayalam film Two Countries in 2015; just like his father who started his career with 1992 Malayalam film Arthana.
Born and raised in Chennai, Santhana moved to Mumbai four years ago after completing his cinematography course from Singapore. He started his career as an assistant to Ravi Varman on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela, and went on to work on other projects such as Bewakoofiyaan, Happy New Year and Yamla Pagla Deewana. Santhana currently has a Malayalam project in Prathap Pothen’s direction in his kitty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp