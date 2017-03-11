Ravi Chandran’s son to debut as DOP with Dhruva Natchathiram

Haricharan P By

Express News Service

Well-known cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran’s son Santhana Krishnan R has been roped in to crank the camera for Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram, which marks his debut in filmdom. He has replaced Malayalam lensman Jomon T. John, who was originally signed and had even worked on the film’s teaser. While the exact reason for replacement remains a mystery, Krishnan has already commenced work on the Vikram starrer.

“He’s been working on the project for a while now. Gautham Menon had met Santy (Santhana Krishnan) through a common friend and they both instantly bonded. Gautham was impressed with Santy’s passion for the craft and the energy he brings with him,” a source told CE.

Santhana, 22, made his debut with Malayalam film Two Countries in 2015; just like his father who started his career with 1992 Malayalam film Arthana.

Born and raised in Chennai, Santhana moved to Mumbai four years ago after completing his cinematography course from Singapore. He started his career as an assistant to Ravi Varman on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela, and went on to work on other projects such as Bewakoofiyaan, Happy New Year and Yamla Pagla Deewana. Santhana currently has a Malayalam project in Prathap Pothen’s direction in his kitty.