Gauri Shankar, one of the administrators of an illegal torrent website, was on Tuesday evening arrested by Chennai police, according to unverified reports.

According to indiaglitz.com, the admin of the torrent website Tamilrockers.co has been arrested in Triplicane police station.

However, cover365.in reported that Gauri Shankar is not the admin of Tamilrockers site, but another torrent site, TamilGun.com, which is currently blocked by the government.

Both the websites allow people to illegally download films, with some made available even before they officially hit the theatres.

Tamil Film Producers Council (TPFC) president and actor Vishal, who has been in the forefront in taking efforts to curb online piracy, said that the arrest is a significant breakthrough, behindwoods.com reported. He further said that he will provide additional details soon.

Tamilrockers.co was recently in the news for leaking a pirated version of the Ajith-starrer Vivegam online within hours of the movie's official release.

Several attempts have been made to curb online piracy, with Vishal vowing that measures would be taken to bring it down.

More details are awaited.