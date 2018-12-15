Ajith to star in Tamil remake of 'Pink', shooting commences

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Tamil remake of "Pink", which will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, was officially launched in a customary ceremony on Friday. The yet-untitled project will star Ajith Kumar in the lead role.

The announcement, which has been doing the rounds for a long time, was made via an official statement.

Apparently, it was late Sridevi's wish that Ajith does a film in her husband's production.

"While working with Ajith in 'English Vinglish', Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year; Ajith suggested remaking 'Pink' in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film," Kapoor said in a statement.

The project will mark Kapoor's foray into Tamil filmdom.

"Tamil industry has always been special for me. In fact, it's been a long journey involving Ajith to collaborate for a film, which he took up as a sheer commitment from the time he shared screen space with my wife in aEnglish Vinglish'. Accordingly, what we both earnestly searched for suitable content that will add a special mileage to our respective works. We are now delighted to have joined hands for 'Pink'," he added.

The film, slated to release on May 1, 2019, will be directed by H Vinoth and will feature music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Popular lensman Nirav Shah has been roped in to crank the camera.

Kapoor also confirmed that he has another project with Ajith in the offing.

"We hope to bring the remake of Pink' to theatres on May 1, 2019. We are subsequently doing another film together and that will be scheduled to go on the floors in July 2019 and will be released on the April 10th, 2020," he said.

Shooting for the film was launched in Chennai with a simple puja function, following which a few photos of the muhurat started doing the rounds on various social media platforms. The makers, who paid tribute to the late actor, Sridevi, in the function, went on to confirm that they have initiated the shooting process yesterday and are determined to get the film released on the 1st of May 2019, coinciding with Ajith's birthday. Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja also took to Twitter to confirm that he will be composing for the prestigious project.

Ajith, who is reportedly reprising the role of Amithab Bachchan in Thala 59, will next be seen in director Siva's Viswasam, which is set to hit the screens this Pongal and will clash with Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj's Petta at the box office.