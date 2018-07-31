Home Entertainment Tamil

Kallachirippu-fame Amrutha Srinivasan joins Karthi’s Dev

Amrutha Srinivasan, who was a part of Aviyal and Meyaadha Maan, both produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Creations, rose to fame recently with the web series Kallachirippu.

Team of Karthi’s Dev.

Amrutha Srinivasan, who was a part of Aviyal and Meyaadha Maan, both produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Creations, rose to fame recently with the web series Kallachirippu, also produced by the filmmaker. The series, which was released a week ago, has garnered rave reviews.

It’s now confirmed that the actor is a part of Karthi’s Dev. Amrutha says, “I’m currently in Ukraine with the team and the shooting is underway. I play Karthi’s friend in the film and my portions will be completed in nine days.”

The shooting of Dev, directed by debutant Rajat Ravishankar, is apparently 50 per cent done. Produced by Prince Pictures, Harris Jayaraj will be composing the music for this film, which has Rakul Preet as the female lead. Made on a huge budget, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan and Karthik.

