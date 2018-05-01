We’ve created history: Ashok Selvan on 'Sila Samayangalil' Netflix release

S Subhakeerthana By

Express News Service

Priyadarshan’s Sila Samayangalil, which made it to the final round of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, is getting a Netflix release. The film will be available on the digital platform from today.

One of the lead actors, Ashok Selvan, says, “I don’t see it as a disadvantage, though I admit it would have been nicer to see it on the big screen. We had screened it at many international film festivals, including the prestigious Real D Screening Room in Los Angeles.

Times are changing, and our film becomes the first Netflix original film of SouthIndia. I am happy we’ve created history.” He says the film will be remembered by the audiences for a long time as it deals with an issue like AIDS, which requires a lot of sensitisation.

The 92-minute film focusses on eight characters from different walks of life. Up next, Ashok has Oxygen in the pipeline, which he’s presently shooting for, besides an untitled film with Samuthirakani.