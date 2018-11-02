Home Entertainment Tamil

'Maari 2' first look: Dhanush has still got the style!

On Friday, the makers of Dhanush-starrer 'Maari 2' has released the first look of the film and has confirmed that it would be released in December this year.

Published: 02nd November 2018

Dhanush in and as 'Maari' (Photo | IMDB)

By Online Desk

Shirts with daring and bold prints, large gold chains and the cool "murukku meesai" (moustache) - These were fashion trends that Dhanush's 'Maari' brought in 2015. The trends are still sticking around and will ensure that 'Maari 2' will also be a hit.

In the first look, Maari has retained the same swag as in the previous film, and he is seen throwing a firecracker in style. 

Instead of Kajal Aggarwal, we will be seeing 'Premam' fame Sai Pallavi in the female lead. Other new cast members include Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Tovino Thomas. Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush’s sidekicks in the first part, will also be a part of this film.

Although the 2015 film 'Maari' saw the best hits from Anirudh Ravichander, we will hear the tunes from Yuvan Shankar Raja. In fact, one of the songs have been sung by Yuvan's father and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The Yuvan-Dhanush collaboration is happening after almost 10 years after the 2008 film 'Yaaradi Nee Mohini'.

The dance choreography for the film was done by Prabhudheva.

Dhanush was last seen in Vetri Maaran's 'Vada Chennai'. The film is currently running successfully, with the entire crew enjoying compliments for the acting and direction by Vetri Maaran.

'Vada Chennai' movie review: A gritty, even if rushed, gangster drama with unforgettable stretches

Dhanush has also reportedly begun directing his second project after 'Pa Paandi'. The film will star Nagarjuna, Aditi Rao Hydari, SJ Suryah, Sarath Kumar and Srikanth. The music for the project will be composed by Sean Roldan.

