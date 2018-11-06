Home Entertainment Tamil

Kadaram Kondan first look: Handcuffed Chiyaan Vikram manoeuvres your mind with his new avatar

The title of the film, which means conqueror of Kadaram, refers to the ancient town of Kadaram located in present-day Kedah in Malaysia which had a history of Chola invasion.

Tamil superstar Vikram in Kadaram Kondan. (Photo | Twitter/Kamal Haasan)

The first look of Tamil superstar Vikram’s upcoming 56th film, Kadaram Kondan, was released by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan who is preoducing the film.

The poster shows a handcuffed Vikram with smoke surroundng around him with the city of Kuala Lumpur in the background indicating that the film will mostly be shot in Malaysia. Not only his hairstyle and shades but those tattoos, which seems to be inspired by Vin Diesel’s look in XXX, have given hints that his character might have shades of grey in it.

Reportedly, the film also features Haasan’s younger daughter, Akshara as the female lead, while Rajesh M Selva, who had earlier directed Kamal Haasan-starrer Thoongavanam, is donning the director’s cap.

With his last two films, Sketch and Saamy Square, not faring well at the theatres and his upcoming spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram getting postponed with no clear release date given, Vikram is not having a great time at the box office lately.

