Vijay Sethupathi yet to receive remuneration for '96'; producer receives red card

South Indian Film Artistes Association (Nadigar Sangam) today issued a public statement urging actors and other artistes from the Tamil film industry not to work with producers who fail to pay them remuneration for featuring in their ventures.

The Nadigar Sangam, in particular, issued a red card to Nandagopal, the chairman of Madras Enterprises, the production house of the latest hit, 96. It is being said that Vijay Sethupathi was not paid a part of his salary for the project. However, the actor had put up with the inconvenience in order to ensure the smooth release of the film.

Also, Madras Enterprises had apparently failed to honour their remuneration commitments to actor Vishal for acting in Thupparivalan, and to Vikram Prabhu for starring in Veera Sivaji.

Members of the Nadigar Sangam have hence been directed to unconditionally boycott any production venture of Madras Enterprises henceforth.