Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay Sethupathi yet to receive remuneration for '96'; producer receives red card

Members of Nadigar Sangam have been directed to boycott the production house, Madras Enterprises, for failing to pay the dues owed to Vijay Sethupathi, Vishal and Vikram Prabhu

Published: 11th November 2018 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupathi in '96' (Photo | Facebook)

By CE Features
Express News Service

South Indian Film Artistes Association (Nadigar Sangam) today issued a public statement urging actors and other artistes from the Tamil film industry not to work with producers who fail to pay them remuneration for featuring in their ventures.

The Nadigar Sangam, in particular, issued a red card to Nandagopal, the chairman of Madras Enterprises, the production house of the latest hit, 96. It is being said that Vijay Sethupathi was not paid a part of his salary for the project. However, the actor had put up with the inconvenience in order to ensure the smooth release of the film.

Also, Madras Enterprises had apparently failed to honour their remuneration commitments to actor Vishal for acting in Thupparivalan, and to Vikram Prabhu for starring in Veera Sivaji.

Members of the Nadigar Sangam have hence been directed to unconditionally boycott any production venture of Madras Enterprises henceforth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Sethupathi 96 Nadigar Sangam Madras Enterprises

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Venkatesan
    one of the best movies in the recent times. Those who are in the age group of 40 to 50 can connect well with the film
    19 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp