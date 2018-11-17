MeToo campaigner Chinmayi terminated from Tamil Nadu dubbing union, singer says '96' might be last project

By Online Desk

Singer, voice actor, and leading #MeToo sexual harassment campaigner, Chinmayi Sripaada has, apparently, been terminated from the Tamil Nadu dubbing union citing non-payment of the ‘subscription fees’ for the past two years.

In October this year, she had made allegations of sexual misconduct against veteran lyricist Vairamuthu. She had also supported two women who alleged sexual misconduct by Radha Ravi who heads the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU). Incidentally, Chinmayi had tweeted about Radha Ravi on October 9, stating, “I can see my Dubbing career go up in smoke now. He heads the dubbing union.”

According to Tamil Film Industry rules if you’re not a member of the dubbing union they wont allow you to work. Considering no written communication, message was sent to me on past dues and with the membership terminated I wonder if I ll dub for a film again in Tamil. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 17, 2018

The singer, who is on a concert tour in the US, took to Twitter to inform that her membership has been terminated without any discussion or written communication, and only a message was sent to her.

This effectively means that she can no longer dub in Tamil films, as dubbing union membership is compulsory to work in the industry.

Anyway as of now it looks like ‘96 will be my last in Tamil. It is a good film to end my Tamil dubbing scene with if the termination were to continue.

Bye Bye! — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 17, 2018

In a series of tweets, she mentioned that the recent film, 96 (in which she voiced for Trisha Krishnan) will be her last film as a voice actor, if the termination were to continue. She went on to add that it's indeed a good film to end her Tamil dubbing career.

In a NewsMinute report, Radha Ravi has denied that she had been a member of the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union for two years. He said that the judge who oversaw the elections at the dubbing union had stated that she could not be a member as she had not been paying her membership fee.

Because I am asked on why I didn’t pay Dubbing Union - I was expressly told that I needn’t pay anything for a while since the dubbing union had court cases. But 10% of my dubbing income would be taken in cash. No receipts. No signs. No vouchers. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 17, 2018

He is also quoted as saying that, "For the past two years, she has been exempted and allowed to dub only because she's a well-known artiste."

Anyway I always knew my career would be done with. Society is run by the powerful. The predators will NEVER be questioned. Neither will disciplinary action be taken against them. Fact that Mr Radha Ravi is still President of the Dubbing Union despite all the allegations https://t.co/gFrQJJuXIa — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 17, 2018

Chinmayi, who has been working as a voice-artist from 2006, has been at the forefront of highlighting claims of sexual harassment in the Indian music industry, in what is widely considered as India's Me Too movement.

She had accused sexual harassment at the hands of Vairamuthu in a series of tweets about a month ago. In addition, she had also highlighted claims made by other individuals against OS Thyagarajan, Raghu Dixit, Mandolin U Rajesh, playback singer Karthik, and several other Carnatic musicians.

