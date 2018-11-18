WATCH | Vignesh Shivn throws surprise bash for Nayanthara on her birthday

By Online Desk

It's no secret that director Vignesh Shivn shares a special bond with 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara. The two have been seen sharing many memorable moments in the last few years and Vignesh Shivn's Instagram posts are an example of it.

The 'adorable pair' never tend to miss out on a chance to surprise each other. On the occasion of Nayanthara's 34th birthday, the 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' director sprung up a surprise by arranging an adorable cake. He also decorated the house with balloons, serial light and bouquets.

Vignesh Shivn shared a photo on his Instagram where both of them are seen posing for a photo with the cake in front of them. The caption in the photo reads, "A Tiny little surprise for my thangam’s #birthday #happybirthdaynayanthara #hbdladysuperstarnayanthara #HBDNayan #Love #surprisebirthday"

Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara worked together in 2015 super-hit film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'. Since the films release the two of them were seen together at many award functions and house parties.

On work front, Nayanthara was last seen in crime-thriller 'Imaikkaa Nodigal' while Vignesh Shivan is speculated to do a film with Sivakarthikeyan. He had directed Suriya in 'Thaanaa Serndha Koottam' (remake of Bollywood hit film special 26) which released in January this year.