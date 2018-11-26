Home Entertainment Tamil

Silk Smitha created a cinema genre which didn't exist: Richa Chadha

'Shakeela' movie's makers have now said the image actually was inspired by a classic image of not Shakeela, but that of Silk Smitha's 'Miss Pamela'.

Published: 26th November 2018 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Silk Smitha

Late actress Silk Smitha (File | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A biopic on adult film actress Shakeela will pay homage to late actress Silk Smitha, whose roller-coaster life story was captured by Bollywood film "The Dirty Picture". Actress Richa Chadha says it was only fit for the film's team to pay a tribute to a woman who empowered many others with her bold choices.

The first look of "Shakeela" saw Richa flaunting only gold jewellery on her body, as she stands against a wall inscribed with various comments and abuses Shakeela was given despite her success.

ALSO VIEW: Here are some rare photos of Shakeela

The movie's makers have now said the image actually was inspired by a classic image of not Shakeela, but that of Silk Smitha's "Miss Pamela". The reason for the inspiration was that the makers of "Shakeela" wanted to pay homage to Silk Smitha, who had an untimely tragic demise, which led to the rise of Shakeela's popularity.

ALSO READ: Calling an adult film actor a porn star a sign of patriarchy, says Richa Chadha

Richa, who plays Shakeela in the upcoming film, said in a statement: "Silk Smitha was an iconic name in the 90s whose popularity knew no bounds. She created a genre in cinema which didn't exist and empowered many women with her unapologetic choices. Her films made a lot of money at the box office.

"Unfortunately, she had a tragic untimely death and her demise led to the rise of Shakeela's popularity. Thus when we as a team brainstormed on the references for the shoot, we came across the iconic poster of Silk's film and we wanted to do a homage to her. Because hadn't it been for Silk, Shakeela wouldn't have had such phenomenal popularity."

"Shakeela" is directed by Indrajit Lankesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Richa Chadha Silk Smitha Shakeela Shakeela film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp