Gopi Nainar to do a biopic of Birsa Munda

Director Gopi Nainar of Aramm fame who is currently busy on Jai’s untitled film on football, has already started work on his third film, a biopic of Birsa Munda.

Director Gopi Nainar of Aramm fame who is currently busy on Jai’s untitled film on football, has already started work on his third film, a biopic of Birsa Munda. An Indian tribal freedom fighter who belonged to the Munda tribe, Birsa Munda is the only tribal leader to have his portrait in the central hall of the Indian Parliament.

Speaking about the film, Gopi says, “Birsa Munda is a well-known persona in the North. During the British period, he stood against many of their actions. I’ve completed the script and talks are on with a couple of production houses. As it’s a period film and a story that happened 200 years back, it will have to be a big budget film.”

The pre-production work will commence in 10 days and his team is planning on contacting the tribe for research. “They are known for their physique. It isn’t the usual six-pack abs we see in our films. Only based on our research will we decide who will be playing the characters in the film. The research will also give us insights into their lifestyle. We’re in talks with well-known stars for the lead role and we’ll commence shooting immediately after the Jai film is done,” adds the director.

