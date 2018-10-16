Home Entertainment Tamil

Vishnu Vishal, Ramkumar to join hands for Mundasupatti 2

Vishnu Vishal and director Ramkumar, who are currently basking in the success of the recently released Ratsasan, will team up once again for the sequel to their 2014 hit Mundasupatti.

Published: 16th October 2018

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Vishnu Vishal and director Ramkumar, who are currently basking in the success of the recently released Ratsasan, will team up once again for the sequel to their 2014 hit Mundasupatti. The film is expected to go on floors after Ramkumar completes his project with Dhanush (which is touted to be a fantasy film). 

Confirming that he has given his nod for the sequel, Vishnu says, “Since we have worked on two films (Mundasupatti, Ratsasan) we are quite comfortable with each other. We have already locked the script for the film. We will tentatively start rolling in 2019 or 2020 and it is likely that the same team from the original will be retained.”Meanwhile, the actor also has Silukuvarupatti Singam and one more untitled project in his pipeline. 

