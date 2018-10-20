Gautham Karthik’s next, launched by Vijay Sethupathi

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Last seen in Mr Chandramouli alongside his father Karthik, actor Gautham Karthik, who recently wrapped up shooting for Devarattam, has signed his next. Directed by Ponram’s associate, Arun Chandhiran, the film will be produced by a new banner named White Line Productions that was launched yesterday by Vijay Sethupathi who starred alongside Gautham earlier this year in Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren.

Speaking about the film, director Arun says, “It’ll be a family entertainer similar to Rajini Murugan and Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam. I’m from Madurai; so I’ll be able to do justice to such a genre. The nativity factor will make it a film that’ll be enjoyed by all. Soori has agreed to be part of the project, and we’re in talks with other actors.”This untitled film will go on floors from January 2019 after the Pongal holidays. The film will be completely shot in South Tamil Nadu.